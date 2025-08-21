Inkwell

trisha
Aug 21

As a child I was bedridden for months after a lifesaving heart surgery. My parents- both teachers-lined up retired teacher friends for childcare. The 2 things I could physically do was read and play card or board games. Each brought books from their place of teaching and parenting. While my parents never met a history book they didn’t love, these other women brought me books like poetry and plays and short stories. In a way they wrecked my academic experience – nothing like an eight year-old reading at a college level.

The biggest gift they gave me was curiosity,We read stories together about world experiences they lived through and survived. I also learned a good game of canasta or bunco can bridge age gaps!

The downside – I just never fit in with my peers-maybe a blessing in disguise!

Danielle Page
Aug 21

“We do not need to read to become more knowledgeable, as we were once taught; we must read to experience our finitude.” I love the connection you’re making between humility and reading, Caroline!

