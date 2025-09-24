Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
1d

Great work Peter and fully agree! What's your favourite story that you've written? I'd love to read it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Kayla Norris's avatar
Kayla Norris
15h

"Most of the Bible is narrative and poetry. It’s riddled with declarative statements about God’s character and how we should conduct ourselves, but they are couched within the story."

Love this! This was such an incredible reminder to KEEP READING and not get lost in the Substack algorithm. So good, thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ekstasis Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture