Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grace Leuenberger's avatar
Grace Leuenberger
17h

Loved this. I found Gilead to be a grace during a challenging semester of college when I felt my heart spiritually hardening. It was and is a beautiful book, and allowed me to slow down and see God in a time of life where I was moving at such a rapid pace that I was breaking things and breaking myself, too. I love your closing sentiments here, Cameron. Also, I had the privilege of meeting Marilynne my senior year of college when I skipped class for 2 days to drive across 4 states to hear her give a lecture at UVA. She signed my copy of Gilead! A treasured memory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brooke Anderson's avatar
Brooke Anderson
18h

Cameron, you lucky dog! Getting to correspond with The Queen herself is an honor in and of itself. You did it well, friend. Congratulations on a beautiful article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ekstasis Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture