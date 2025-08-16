Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Brooks's avatar
Kyle Brooks
Aug 17

Fantastic. I really resonated with Luo's comments about writing 200 words a day. It's so realistic (for me, in this stage of life), and inspiring that someone can do so much with their words with that bandwidth!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenna Mindel's avatar
Jenna Mindel
Aug 16

So good. Feeling inspired!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ekstasis Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture