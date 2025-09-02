Inkwell

Blake Petteway
4d

So so insightful, particularly the part about our modern emphasis on inward creativity and how this entraps us to solipsism—becoming our own “muse” and “rescuer.” So precise. As a writer, this piece was such a beautiful invitation to step out of the anxiety of influence. Excuse me while I go nestle into my reading nook.

Kaile Shilling
4d

I so enjoyed this piece! I've been increasingly...bored? tired? uninspired by? the trend of everything being autofiction/memoir, of all stories being stories of self, and you so clearly articulated a new perspective on it, and a solution to it. Thank you for asking us to lift our heads up once again, to build on, engage, and reflect on those who came before. To read. That feels like where true timelessness lies.

