Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amelia Wright's avatar
Amelia Wright
1d

I love the illustrations on this piece so much! Such an encouraging and thought provoking read but I keep coming back to the visuals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dawn Rickard's avatar
Dawn Rickard
1d

I love this so much! Thank you for posting it. I’ve always been a writer, but never attempted to have my work published. Over the past few years, I have thought about storytelling as a career. My pastor has even suggested Biblical storytelling. Thank you for reigniting my interest!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ekstasis Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture