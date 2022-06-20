Inkwell by Christianity Today:

A storytelling community seeking transcendence.

We’ve seen a new spark light up inside the eyes of readers and friends as this new iteration of Inkwell has grown from the soil of Ekstasis. We seek the beauty of Christ, the power of language, and the poetic and relational undercurrents of contemporary media.

Within the pages of Inkwell, we exhibit arts and letters that reflect the depths of Christian life through new forms of media and burgeoning communities.

With this new era of Inkwell, we feel deeply called to create overarching networks of art, poetry, literature, and friendship. These things form new atmospheres of spiritual testimony, social dynamism, and economic possibility for artists and thinkers around the world.

The Inkwell Universe

Identify

→ Inkwell Online

→ Inkwell Opportunity Network

Inspire

→ Inkwell Evenings

→ Storytelling Dinners

Equip

→ Inkwell Locals & Curriculum

→ Young Storytellers Fellowship

→ Inkwell Workshops

Elevate

→ Annual State of the Culture Print Edition

→ Inkwell Substack Community & Newsletters

Grow

→ Inkwell Reserve Evenings

→ Inkwell Creative Council

→ Christianity Today Story Fund

Enjoy exploring!