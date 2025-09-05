Subscribe
Have a Bit of Faith in the Media
A chat with renowned New York Times journalist on faith, skepticism & justice
Sep 5
•
Inkwell
18
3
Stock the Library of Your Mind
What books do you keep inside you?
Sep 2
•
Inkwell
and
Nadya Williams
71
6
August 2025
There Is No Story Without a Shadow
Studying literature inside a jail cell
Aug 28
•
Inkwell
and
Elizabeth Genovise
116
34
Ditch Your Taste in Books
A librarian’s guide to our cultural moment
Aug 21
•
Inkwell
and
Caroline Liberatore
149
38
Wisdom on Loving Your Craft
A chat with New Yorker executive editor Michael Luo
Aug 16
•
Inkwell
53
3
What Should Remain Hidden?
Enchantment is shy
Aug 14
•
Inkwell
and
Sherry Ning
2,480
76
Make Christianity Beautiful Again?
Confusing good taste and good news
Aug 7
•
Inkwell
175
48
July 2025
The End of Personal Aesthetics
Seeking heavenly garments
Jul 24
•
Inkwell
and
Sarah Finley Purdy
86
28
Some Advice for Rising Christian Writers
A chat with a Pulitzer Prize Nominated Journalist
Jul 19
•
Inkwell
87
21
The Social Media Navel Gaze
On the double-edged sword of self-awareness
Jul 17
•
Inkwell
and
Sarah Jane Souther
72
16
Stop Dressing like a Transcendentalist
Resisting the endless search for newness
Jul 10
•
Inkwell
and
Carter Davis Johnson
66
17
A Hot Artistic Summer
Against shallow appearances and short-term outcomes
Jul 3
•
Inkwell
and
Elizabeth
57
13
